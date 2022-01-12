Brenda Peeples Ford of Kenedy, Texas, was born on April 3, 1942, in Kenedy, Texas, to Rufus Peeples and Lois Grubbs. She passed away on January 9, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 79.
Brenda worked for Karnes Electric in the billing department for many years. She made many friends there. She had a group of co-workers who stayed in touch after she retired. They named themselves the “Golden Girls”. They would get together to celebrate each other’s birthday.
Brenda is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Bartlett Ford, Jr. and her parents, Rufus and Lois Peeples. She is survived by her nieces and nephew: Dee Dee (David) Orsak of Louisiana, Rob Underbrink of Kenedy, TX, Brenda Lea Underbrink of Kenedy, TX, Joy (Patrick) Tam of Kenedy, TX; sisters-in-law: Mary Louise Underbrink and JoAnn Slane of Kenedy, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Brenda and James were happily married for 49 years. She loved the color purple and putting together puzzles and watching movies. She loved Elvis Presley’s music.
Every summer she looked forward to heading to Port Aransas. Her favorite things to do there were sitting on the balcony and watching the ships go in and out of the ship channel. She also loved riding the beach buggy on the shore of the beach as the sun set.
Her other favorite place to visit was Fredericksburg. She loved staying at a beautiful airbnb in the country there. She enjoyed watching the deer go by and doing some shopping.
Brenda was a devout member of the Church of Christ in Kenedy, Texas.
Brenda will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We have many precious memories of our times together that we will always cherish.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with funeral services beginning promptly at 11:00 a.m. at Eckol Chapel with Russell Briley officiating. Interment followed in Kenedy Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Pat Tam, Patrick Tam, Kevin Tam, Kye Maddox and Carlos Arenas Jr.
Memorials may be made to the Kenedy Church of Christ, 729 W. Main St., Kenedy, Texas 78119.
Arrangements entrusted to Eckols Funeral Home