Brian Quentin Crews, 72, of Austin, Spring Branch and Karnes City, TX, passed away March 25, 2022 in New Braunfels, TX from complications of Vasculitis.
Brian was born March 21, 1950 in Karnes City, TX to Gladys Schendel Crews and Stephen Edgar Crews, III.
He is survived by his sister, Karen Crews Stout (Dan) of Dripping Springs TX; brother, Steve Crews IV (Micki) of Dublin, TX, and brother, Kyle Crews (Anne) of Dallas, TX. He is also survived by nieces, Jennifer Stout, Jamie Davis (James) and Corsi Crews; as well as nephews, Trey Stout and Steve Crews V (Melissa); and by great nieces, Natalie Davis, Baylee and Paisley Stout, Carly Crews; and a great nephew, Stevie Crews VI.
Brian was predeceased by his parents and also by the love of his life, Meredith Anderson.
A 1968 graduate of Karnes City High School, Brian received a BA Degree in Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin. After several years of working as a mental health counselor, he went on to earn a Juris Doctorate degree from Baylor College of Law. After graduation from law school, Brian served as legal counsel to several Texas State Agencies, including Dallas County MHMR and Travis County MHMR. He was considered an expert in numerous fields of mental health laws including those issues involving Alzheimer’s disease.
After retirement, Brian devoted many hours to designing and building his amazing Hill Country estate home and guest homes on his beloved property near Spring Branch, Texas. His self-taught architectural design, construction and carpentry skills are nothing short of amazing. He also developed a love of landscape utilizing natural plants of Texas and recently completed a Master Gardening Certification. Last August, the week before Brian became ill, he purchased another 14 adjoining acres with plans to add additional walking trails through his residential compound.
Brian was a private person. However, he enjoyed many special friendships in the Austin and Spring Branch areas as well as in his native Karnes County. Brian loved his many Crews, Seale and Schendel cousins and their offspring. Last June he co-hosted in Karnes City a memorial gathering for two beloved aunts and was so pleased to spend two days with over 60 cousins, their families and Crews family friends.
The family extends tremendous gratitude to Andrea Sanger for her tireless efforts serving as Brian’s advocate and caregiver these past seven months.
A celebration of Brian’s life will be held Saturday, June 11th, in Karnes City. Please email crewspr@yahoo.com for details.
Those who wish to remember Brian with a memorial contribution may do so with a donation to Austin Integral Care (formerly the Austin-Travis MHMR), 1430 Collier Street, Austin TX 78704 - Attn: Jodie Eldridge (512) 440-4037, www.integralcare.org or to the charity of your choice.