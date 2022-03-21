Byron White was born in Edna, Texas, on May 4, 1943, and passed away peacefully on March 18, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. His parents were Dr. Byron Martin White and Olive Ione Bullard White, and he was a fifth generation Texan.
Byron’s father was a veterinarian in Edna for several years before he moved the family to San Antonio, where he worked for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. In 1948 the family settled in Kenedy, where Dr. White began a large animal veterinary practice, working on many ranches in the area. When growing up, Byron went with his Dad on many veterinary calls to farms and ranches in Karnes County.
Byron started first grade in Kenedy Elementary School and graduated from Kenedy High School in 1961 and played football, basketball and track. He was a member of the National Honor Society, senior class parliamentarian and won second place in district slide rule. He was popular in high school and known to his friends as “Doc.” He often gave rides to his high school friends in his 1939 Plymouth coupe.
Byron attended Texas A&M and the University of Texas in Austin, graduating in 1965 with majors in Computer Science and German. He was in some of the early classes in computer science at UT. His first job was with NASA where he worked as a flight simulator programmer for the Apollo missions. Teaching these programs to the astronauts was in interesting part of the job.
In 1966 Byron married Elizabeth Barrett of Houston and they had two sons - Joseph born in 1967 and Allen in 1976.
His next job was with Texas Highway Department (now Texas DOT) in Dallas. Here he developed computer software to synchronize movement from entrance ramps onto freeways using traffic lights. He then worked for Technicolor Graphics that processed data on immigrants for the U.S. Justice Department.
In 1983 Byron co-founded Point of Rental Software as the original programmer. His skills had a big impact on the company, which is now based in Fort Worth and is worldwide.
Byron was preceded in death by his parents and survived by sons, Joseph of Fort Worth, Allen of Austin, Texas; sister, Martha Maxon of Arizona; grandchildren, Katrina and Joey; and three great-grandchildren, Paelynn, Zayden and Nolan.
Byron will always be remembered as a caring father, husband, son and brother.
He will be placed in the Bethel Cemetery in Grimes County, Texas, where his parents and many of his ancestors are laid to rest. A memorial site where friends may leave messages for the family is located at www.mykeeper.com/profile/ByronWhite.