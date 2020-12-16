Caden Jase Reynolds was born to his loving parents, Candace and Jeff Reynolds on December 3, 2020, and passed away on December 9, 2020. In his few days of life, Caden touched his family in a profound way. He was a true fighter, but he was destined to be our Angel Baby.
In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory are his proud big brother, Carter, grandparents: Christine and Terry Brasher; Michael and Susan Franke; Gordon and Billie Joyce Reynolds, great-grandparents: Dennis and Carolyn Schlinke; Carol Guzman, and a host of family who loved and cherished him dearly for such a short time.
Memorials may be given in Caden’s honor to Santa Rosa’s Children Hospital of San Antonio. 333 North Santa Rosa Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207.
Pallbearers Darin Tessman, Corey Lakey, Shane Kulik, and Derek Franke. Honorary pallbearers are Mason Tessmann, Bryce Tessmann, and Colt Speed.
Visitation was held 5-7 Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Massey Funeral Home. Graveside services were held at 2pm on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Nordheim Cemetery with Rev. Johnathan Mollenkopf officiating.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com.
Services were entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.