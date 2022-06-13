 Carin Elizabeth Kopecki and Raley Wayne Kopecki

Carin Elizabeth Kopecki, age 32, of Panna Maria and her son, Raley Wayne Kopecki, age 5, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022.
Carin was born to Steven and Tamlyn Stocks on June 27, 1989.
Carin married Garrett Kopecki on October 23, 2010 in Panna Maria. Throughout her life she was a loving wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend. Carin worked as a nurse at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and then worked as Garrett’s right hand woman, supporting him in his business. She loved spending time with family and friends, movie nights at home with Garrett and Raley, attending Cody Johnson concerts with her girlfriends, going on family trips, and throwing Christmas parties at their house. She especially enjoyed anything to do with water – surfing, watching Garrett wakeboard, going to the bay, and trips to the Frio River. Carin also loved flying, off-road adventures, skydiving, and of course, shopping – just doing anything to make life more fun. Her warm nature and love for life was shared through her pay-it-forward attitude of always helping others with anything they needed.
Carin and Garrett were blessed with a beautiful baby boy, Raley Wayne Kopecki on July 7, 2016.
Raley shared the fun-loving spirit of his parents and lived life big. He loved playing with Mommy and Daddy, and Tate, his dog. Raley also loved the water and always looked forward to taking trips to the lake and beach, riding the boat and jet ski, watching Daddy show off his wakeboard skills, surfing with Mommy, swimming and fishing. He enjoyed driving his Razor, riding his new bike, tinkering with tools, watching movies, recess at school, playing with his friends, sharing toys, telling stories, wearing his caps, playing with monster trucks and planes, and flying. He wanted to be an aerial firefighter and now he will forever be looking over all of us from high in the sky.
Carin and Raley were truly fun-loving and caring people that will be deeply missed. They each had an incredible gift of touching people and left a profound mark on many lives. They will forever be an inspiration to live life to the fullest.
Carin and Raley were preceded in death by Steven Stocks (father & grandfather), Betty Stocks (grandmother & great grandmother), Bobby & Beverly Russell (grandparents & great grandparents), Cheryl Vestal (aunt & great aunt), Madalyn Leasman (niece & cousin), Elizabeth & Leonard Kopecki (Raley’s great grandparents), Vincent & Leona Janysek (Raley’s great grandparents), and Mary Elliff (Raley’s great aunt).
Carin and Raley are survived by Garrett Kopecki (husband & father), Tamlyn Stocks (mother & grandmother), James Leasman (brother & uncle), Brett & Anna Leasman (brother, uncle & in-law, aunt), Katy Curry, Jillian, Ryan & Brax Leasman (nieces & nephews, cousins), Kathy & Milton Kopecki (in-laws & grandparents), Blaise & Kim Kopecki (in-laws, uncle & aunt), Ryan Kopecki (in-law & uncle), Kurt & Heather Kopecki (in-laws, uncle & aunt), Ben & Genna Alexander (in-laws, uncle & aunt), Halleigh & Ty Kopecki (niece & nephew, cousins).
A visitation will start at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15th at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria, Tx. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m., also at the church. Burial will immediately follow the funeral at the Panna Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home