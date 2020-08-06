Carl Ezekiel “Cotton” Beam, 88, of Falls City, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Floresville to Jesse Beam and Mildred Reese Beam on April, 26, 1932.
He was a longtime member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City, Texas. Cotton owned and operated Shorty’s restaurant for 40 years, as well as serving as Karnes County Commissioner Precinct 2 for 8 years. He enjoyed ranching, hunting, and watching western movies, especially John Wayne. In his spare time, Cotton could be found visiting with friends or making new ones. Cotton was also a member of the Texas Independent Cattle Raisers association, and on the Falls City I.S.D. School Board for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Raymond Beam.
Cotton is survived by his loving wife, Lillian A. Beam; children, Mike W. (Irene) Beam, Neta (Ralph) McMullen, and Bryan (Arlene) Beam; grandchildren, Tyler Beam, Colton Beam, Caleb McMullen, Chris (Sarah) Beam; great-grandchildren, Cace Beam, Halle Beam and Levi Beam.
A visitation took place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday August, 3, 2020, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City, Tx. A rosary was recited at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in falls City. The Funeral Mass was celebrated at the church immediately following the rosary. Burial followed at the Falls City Cemetery.
Rhodes Funeral Home
