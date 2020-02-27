Carmelita Guevara, 81, of Kenedy, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Mrs. Guevara was born July 11, 1938, in Kenedy to Jose Maria and Gabriella (Recio) Guevara.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregorio Rodriguez.
Survivors include a son, Billy Joe (Hope) Guevara of Beeville; two stepdaughters, Miranda (Jose) Rodriguez Solano of Conroe and Maria Rodriguez Burrow of Katy; two stepsons, Ezeguil Casarez of Three Rivers and Gregory Rodriguez of Junction City; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Alicia Munoz of Belton; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation was held Friday, Feb. 28, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel with a prayer service at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral service was conducted there Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. Interment followed in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Billy Joe Guevara Jr., Nicholas Jude Gonzales, Nick Casarez, Aaron Lee Casarez and Steven Sullinger.
