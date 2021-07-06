Carmen A. Casanova, age 83, was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She left this world peacefully on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in her home with her beloved family present. She was born in Lenz, Texas, on October 21, 1937, to Claudio and Margarita (Carranza) Alejandro.
Carmen lived in Karnes City, Texas, from 1949 to 2021. She was the first in her family to receive her high school diploma and pursue a certification at Coastal Bend College. She worked as a certified nursing assistant for many years at Floresville Memorial Hospital and Otto Kaiser Hospital. Closer to retirement years, she cared for several individuals in their private homes until the end of their lives.
Carmen loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family. Her siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends gathered around the kitchen table to enjoy her food and enjoy her many stories. She filled her home with love and laughter.
Survivors include two daughters and three sons; Cindy (Gary) Padilla of Roswell, New Mexico, Felix (Betty) Casanova, Phillip (Kimberly) Casanova, Lisa (Carl) Casanova and Izzy (Gumecinda) Gomez, all of Karnes City, Texas. She had 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter due to be born in October. She had two sisters, Susie Serenil of Karnes City, Texas, and Dale Rodriguez of Dickinson, Texas.
Viewing will be Monday, July 5, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, Texas, followed by a rosary at 7:00p.m. The funeral Mass will be at St. Cornelius Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Burial will follow at Karnes City Cemetery.
Rhodes Funeral Home