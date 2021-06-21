Clark
It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Dell Roberts Clark announces her passing on April 16, 2021 after an arduous battle with PSP. Carol was born to Clarence Roberts and Vivian Gilley Roberts on June 4, 1945. She was a 1964 graduate of Karnes City High School and had been a member of First Baptist Church since childhood.
She is survived by sons Wade Clark (Lisa Hazzard) of Denver and Clint Clark (Larissa) and two grandchildren, Shellbie Clark and Ralph Clark all of Lake Forest, California. Other survivors include sisters Chris Anderson (Don) of Aurora, CO and Elaine Roberts (Danea Hall) Richmond, TX and brothers Ronnie Roberts and Joe Roberts (Gloria) of Goliad and sister-in-law Sharon Roberts of Katy, TX.
She is also survived by two special aunts, Minnie Gilley St. Clair and Linda Gilley Hartsfield. She was predeceased by a brother, Larry Roberts and a sister-in-law Terry Roberts.
She moved with her family to Colorado in 1973 and lived in Brighton and Longmont. She enjoyed square dancing and gardening and produced beautiful hand made crafts. She was employed as a bookkeeper at several businesses in Longmont and Brighton.
One of Carol’s greatest pleasures was getting together with extended family and friends. She enjoyed many family reunions and special holiday celebrations.
A Celebration of Life honoring Carol will be held Saturday, July 10, 2:00-4:00 PM at Columbus Hall in Karnes City. Friends of the family are invited to attend.