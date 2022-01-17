It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that our beloved sister, aunt and friend, Carol Janysek entered eternal rest on January 13, 2022 at the age of 68. Carol was born in Karnes County, Texas to Joe J. & Emma (Dragon) Janysek.
She is survived by her siblings, as follows: Clarence Janysek, Sr., Theresa (Andrew) Franckowiak, Joe B. (Linda) Janysek, Mary (David) Cheuvront, Rose Sims and Dennis (Vanesa) Janysek. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Linda Janysek; brother-in-law, John Sims; niece, Lori Thornton; nephew, Connor Janysek; and niece, Adley Janysek.
She was loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Funeral services are on Saturday, January 22, 2022, starting with visitation at 9:00 a.m., rosary at 10:00 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m., all at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria, TX. Interment to follow at the Panna Maria Cemetery. Father Wieslaw Iwaniec officiated the services.
Because of the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, face masks are required.
Carol was never fond of flowers at funerals. Prior to her death, she requested that all memorial donations be made in her name to the Panna Maria Historical Society, c/o Joyce Rives, P.O. Box 52, Panna Maria, TX 78144
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home