Casey Derrick Walker of Kenedy, Texas was born on May 13,1988 to Randall S. Walker and Stephanie Donnell Santiago, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the age of 33 at his residence.
Casey is preceded in death by his stepfather: Angel Luis Santiago and his Mom Mom: Donna Donnell and his MiMi and Papa: Randall C. Walker and Mary B. Walker.
He is survived by his parents: Stephanie Donnell Santiago; his father: Randall S. Walker and wife Mayette of Choate, TX; his papa: Gene Donnell and wife Linda of Choate, TX; grandparents: Willene and Allen Hornburger of Lexington, TX; sister: Erica Walker (Danny) Broll of Yorktown, TX; step sister: Ariel Lehman; brother: Randall “Scotty” Walker of Choate, TX; aunts: Susan Donnell, Staci (Pat) Johnson, Kenedy, TX, Jana (Jason) Maddox of Tuleta, TX and Shelly Grayson of Beeville, TX; uncles: Keith (Lauren) Donnell of Benbrook, TX, Shane (Shannon) Grayson of Choate, TX, Jeff (Mary) Walker of Choate, TX; niece: Brooklyn Broll; nephew: Jayden Walker; cousins, and many other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Chapel.
Funeral services will beheld on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Eckols Chapel with Rev. Aaron Corporon of Choate Baptist officiating. Interment in the Kenedy Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Darrell Barrett, Michael Moravits, Christian Grayson, John Grayson, Nick Cooper, Dereck Walker. Honorary pallbearers: James Borroum, Keith Donnell, Shane Grayson.
Arrangements entrusted to Eckols Funeral Home