Catherine J. Passmore, 81, of Karnes City died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Mrs. Passmore was born on Aug. 7, 1937, to Mason and Sally (Rivers) Johnson in Karnes County.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sally Johnson Majors; daughter, Beverly Delia Passmore; and son, Mason Nathaniel Passmore.
Survivors include her son, Bret (Tatiana) Morris Passmore; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Saturday, July 27, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City.
The funeral Mass was celebrated there Saturday, July 27, at 10 a.m. with Randy Witte officiating.
Burial followed at the Karnes City Cemetery.
