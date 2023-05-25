Cecilia Florence Pawelek Pruski, age 99, of Pawelekville passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 23, 2023.
She was born on June 20, 1923 to John A. and Veronica Jaskinia Pawelek.
She married Isidore Pruski on June 25, 1946 at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa.
Cecilia was a homemaker and raised seven children. She loved tending to her garden and flowers. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who created many wonderful memories. She was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa where she served as a member of the Cestohowa Altar Society and Rosary Circle and in Catholic Daughters. Cecilia enjoyed making quilts, baking her specialty chocolate chiffon cake, rolling homemade noodles, and making her family’s favorite chicken and dumplings. Additionally, she always made sure there was plenty of ice cream for her grandchildren to enjoy! These recipes and traditions have happily been passed down. In her later years, she was always up for a game of dominos (consistently winning). She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Isidore Pruski; daughter, Josie Carter, and sons, Mark and Michael Pruski; grandson Al Pruski, II and granddaughter Lacy Pruski; sisters Julia (Julian) Laskowski and Florence Olenick, brothers Alex (Magdalen), Joe (Theresa), John B. (Barbara) and Henry Pawelek.
Cecilia is survived by her children Alex Pruski, Christine (Johnny) Kotara, Joyce (Daniel) Stanush, Jerry (Sunny) Pruski and daughter-in-law Julie Pruski.
Grandchildren Jack (Allison) Albrecht, Erin Albrecht, Alison (Jason) Gonzales, Paul Carter, Tracy (Nicholas) Carter Medina, Tiffany (Tracye) Stanush Simpson, Amber (Adam) Stanush Valdez, Lauren (Ryan) Pruski Ploch, Amy Pruski, Amanda (Corey) Pruski Stone, William (Mary) Pruski and Jacob Pruski.
Great-grandchildren, Shane Wiatrek, Andrew and Owen Medina, Zofia, Lexi and Luke Simpson, Lillian and Madeline Valdez, Audrey and Olivia Felux, Caroline, Ellie and baby-to-be Ploch, Mason, Anna and Matthew Stone, Arthur and Elizabeth Pruski and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to family members and friends that visited her, and to Father Wieslaw for his frequent visits and blessings.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass. Father Wieslaw Iwaniec officiating. A burial will follow at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
The family of Cecilia Pruski would like to express sincere gratitude for the loving care and compassionate group of caregivers. This special group of ladies include Nicki Rodriguez, Theresa Pope, and Margie Tamez. They will be serving as honorary pallbearers.
Pallbearers are Jack Albrecht, Jason Gonzales, Paul Carter, Nicholas Medina, Adam Valdez, Ryan Ploch, Corey Stone, William Pruski, and Jacob Pruski.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home