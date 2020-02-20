Charles Brown, 91, of Karnes City, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
Mr. Brown was born Aug. 9, 1928, in Jourdanton to Thomas and Trinidad (Lazano) Brown. He joined the army and served during the Korean War. After returning home he worked for Kelly Air Force base in San Antonio. After retirement he moved Karnes City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Jessie Mae Brown; and a son, Mike Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Velma (Harden) Brown; children, Charlene O’Neal, Janet Duelly, Eddie Brown, Chris Brown, Patric Brown, and Jennifer B. Hernandez; sister, Mary Rice; stepchildren, Kirby Haertner, Herb Haertner and David Haertner; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family interment will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
