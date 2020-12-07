Charles Donnie Donnell of Karnes City, TX passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020, at the age of 84. Charles is survived by his daughter, Lorrie Smith and husband Wayne; his three grandsons, Nicholas Smith, Jason Smith, and Callen Smith; his sister, Ellen Audilet and husband Willie; his brother, Gene Donnell and wife Linda; and his brother, Tommy Kenneth Donnell and wife Glenda. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice; his father, Tom Donnell Jr.; his mother, Beulah (Sanders) Donnell; his sister, Fay (Donnell) Rathmell; his sister, Judy (Donnell) Hedtke; and his brother, R.V. Donnell.
Charles was born in Kenedy, TX on March 7, 1936, to Tom Donnell Jr. and Beulah (Sanders) Donnell. His father was a farmer and his mother was a housewife. He grew up on the farm and always loved life in the country. On February 22, 1964, he married Eunice and they made their home in Karnes City, TX where they lived for 56 years. On March 12, 1971, he welcomed his adopted daughter, Lorrie. He worked for the Texas State Department of Highways and Public Transportation in Karnes City and retired in 1991 after working there for 30 years.
Charles was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed watching high school football, celebrating holidays, getting together with family, looking at the stars, and was an amateur mandolin player. He used to play at local church services and family reunions. He was a very spiritual man who always put his faith in God. Duty, decency, reliability, honor and respect were all qualities that Charles not only held in high esteem but practiced every day during his time on this earth. He will live on in the hearts of those he touched for no one that we love is ever truly lost.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9th, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. The funeral will begin at 2:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Harmony Cemetery in Harmony, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Karnes County Humane Organization, P.O. Box 128, Kenedy, TX 78119.
Rhodes Funeral Home
