Charles Norman

Charles went to be with his Lord January 13, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Pineville, LA to Tima and Emeric Norman he was the youngest child in his family. Both parents died when he was still relatively young and he was placed in an orphanage. Charles’ older brother, who was in the military at the time of his parents death, moved back to Pineville as soon as his service was ended and took Charles into his home and cared for him. When of age, Charles joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country for 30 years. Stationed in Beeville, Charles met the love of his life and married Doreen Copeland on August 24, 1968. They were married for 40 years. During Charles’ tour of duty they made stops in Germany and Japan before retiring in Kenedy, TX. An active member of the local V. F. W. and Masonic Lodge Charles enjoyed volunteering and made many friendships along the way. Charles will be remembered as a kind, strong, man of character that loved his neighbor and his Lord. He is survived by granddaughters: Aliene (John) Theis and their three children Casey Griffin, Kelly Griffin, Joe Theis and seven grandchildren, Kathy Mullinax and her two daughters: Jennifer Fuini, Stephanie Mullinax and four grandchildren. Niece Donna Daum, and nephew Rich Dupree and family who reside in Pinesville, LA. Charles loved being a Catholic and never missed a chance to attend church. We were always humbled by his donations in our names for prayer concerns. We know that Charles is happy and believe to be in Heaven surrounded by those who went before him. He will be greatly missed by his great friend Maynette Anderson; his family and his many Kenedy friends. Graveside services were held at the Kenedy Cemetery on Monday, January 18th, where he was laid to rest beside his beloved Doreen. Special thanks to Gary Deskin of Kenedy V.F.W.; Joe Avalos of Kenedy Masonic Lodge 744 A.F.&A.M.; and Karnes County Honor Guard.
Eckols Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.