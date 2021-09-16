Chester Lee Opiela, age 77, of Kosciusko passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was born to Henry Opiela and Agnes Butter Opiela on January 14, 1944.
Chester married Doris May Heath on May 23, 1964, in San Antonio. Throughout his life, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Chester worked as an Assistant General Foreman at CPS, as well as, a cattle rancher. He enjoyed working around his property, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and spoiling and supporting his grandchildren.
He was an active member of the Karnes and Wilson County communities. He was often seen around town showing his support for the various churches in the area, as well, as providing enthusiastic support for his beloved Falls City Beavers. Chester was a hard worker, a dependable friend and a loving father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.
He is preceded in death by his wife Doris; his infant daughter, Gretchen; his parents, Henry and Agnes Butter Opiela; his brothers, Fabian, Robert, Ernest and Henry Jr. Opiela.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Gonzales and family; grandsons, Cole, Cade, and Curt Ratliff and family; sister, Maggie Opiela Jarzombek; and sister-in-law, Jane Opiela.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on September 17, 2021, at the Nativity of the B.V.M. Catholic Church in Cestohowa. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral mass starting at 11:00 a.m., also at the church. Burial to follow at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home