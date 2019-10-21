Chester Meyer, 78, of Runge, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Mr. Meyer was born Sept. 21, 1941, in Pleasanton to Alvin and Rose Meyer. He attended school in Runge and after graduating went to work for Robert H. Ray Geophysical, until going into the army in December of 1963. After his service, he went to work for Alcoa in Port Lavaca in the chemical division. He worked as a supervisor for 38 years. After retiring he moved back to Runge where he continued farming and ranching, and started Meyers Dozer Service.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Smart Meyer; two sons, Kenneth Meyer and John (Stephanie) Meyer; three grandchildren, John J. Meyer, Derrick Meyer and Kristy Meyer; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 16, at Rhodes Funeral Home chapel in Runge.
The funeral service was conducted there at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Interment followed at the Runge City Cemetery.
