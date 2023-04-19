Chester P. “Dutch” Neiswender, age 69, of Karnes City passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 16, 2023. He was born to Chester P. Neiswender Jr. and Lila Moore Neiswender on February 8, 1954 in Pensacola, Florida.
Dutch married the love of his life, Cheryl Smith Neiswender on October 6th, 1979, in Poteet, Texas. Throughout his life he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Dutch graduated from Auburn University with a degree in geology. He began working with Century Geophysical Corp. not long after graduation. His love of geology brought him to Texas during the uranium boom where he met Cheryl while enjoying pizza at Tino’s and had 4 beautiful daughters. Dutch was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2012 after 59 treatments he was declared cancer free. Through his fight the lesson he portrayed was though there are obstacles in life, with hope and faith you can get through them. In his free time, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed many adventures with family and friends fishing at various lakes and ponds. He was a man of many trades, if it was broken, he could fix it.
He served as a member of The Chamber of Commerce, the Karnes City Library Board, Elder at the First Presbyterian Church of Karnes City and manager of the Karnes City Aquatic Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Neiswender; and mother-in-law, Joan Smith.
Dutch is survived by his wife, Cheryl Neiswender; children, Erica Ebrom (Cory), Ashley Black, Kelsey Pacheco (Isaac), Callie Mireles (Caine); grandchildren, Ryen Black, Travis Black, Raylynne Pacheco, Lexi Pacheco, Camryn Pacheco, Linkin Donahue, Ila Mireles.
We would like to extend our gratitude to Accent Care and Christine Brasher for providing excellent care and support.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or The American Cancer Society.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, Texas. Graveside services will be held at Concrete Cemetery in La Vernia on April 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.
Pallbearers include Cory Ebrom, Isaac Pacheco, Trey Smith, Ryen Black, Travis Black, and Jonny Donahue.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, Karnes City.