Chief Master Sergeant Joseph V. Alwine Jr. was born on January 15, 1948, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He passed away on December, 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Cestohowa, Texas.
He graduated from East High School in Cleveland, Ohio in June of 1966. He then went on to enlist in the United States Air Force also in June of 1966. He spent his first eight years of service working with the Electric Security Command as a Morse Systems Operator. He served tours at RAF Chicksands England, Peshawar Pakistan, Elemendorf Air Force Base Alaska, and Kelly Air Force Base, Texas. In November of 1974, he was selected for a special duty assignment as a military training instructor at Lackland Air force Base, Texas. During this assignment he was awarded his Master Military Training Instructor-Blue Rope. He retrained into the security police career field in July of 1978. He was an honor graduate of the Security Police Academy and the Advanced Security Police Tactics Officer Course at Camp Bullis, Texas. In September of 1978, he was assigned to the 92nd Security Police Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington and performed duties as Security Flight Chief and Shift Leader. In December of 1979, he was selected as the security Police NCO of the year, and the 92nd Bomb Wing NCO of the Year. In April of 1980, he was chosen as the NCOIC of the Wing’s Giant Sword Team, which won SAC Winner’s Patch and the Spirit Bell Trophy. Chief Alwine was reassigned to the 39th Security Police Squadron, Incirlik Air Base Turkey, in June of 1981, and performed duties as NCOIC of plans and Programs and Weapons Systems Security. In June of 1982, he returned to Fairchild Air Force Base, and in November of 1982, he entered the First Sergeant career field. He was selected as the Wing and Air Division fist Sergeant of the year for 1983. In March of 1984, he was selected as the winner of the Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award for the 92nd Bomb Wing. In January of 1985 he was selected as the 15th Air Force First Sergeant of the year, and in March of 1985 he was named the Strategic Air Command First Sergeant of the year. In May of 1985, Chief Alwine was selected for duty with the Fifteenth Air Force Staff at March Air Force Base, California. In November of 1985, he was one of Four Air Force Seniors NCOs to attend the six-month United States Army Sergeants Major Academy at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas. After graduation from the Sergeants Major Academy in January of 1987, he was assigned to Dyess Air Force Base Texas and performed duties as First Sergeant for the 96th Organizational Maintenance Squadron and the Security Police Squadron. In September of 1989, Chief Alwine returned to his primary AFSC and was reassigned to the 7th Security Police Squadron, Carswell Air Force Base, Texas. He performed duties as the Security Police manager. He assumed his present duties on May 1, 1990. Chief Alwine is a graduate of the Community College of the Air Force with an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice. His professional Military Education Includes: Distinguished Graduate of the ATC NCO Leadership School, Distinguished Graduate of the SAC NCO Academy and Winner of the Outstanding Military Citizen Award, the Senior NCO Academy Correspondence Course, and the United Sates Army Sergeants Major Academy. His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Air Force Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, and the Air Force Achievement Medal.
After Joseph retired from the military, he immediately started his second career teaching Air Force Junior ROTC at the high school level at Abilene High school. Joseph taught there for 4 years. After Abilene Joseph headed south to the family property in Cestohowa, Texas. To keep busy, he had a short stint at the service station in Floresville, Texas, where he worked the night shift so he could job hunt during the day. After that he transitioned to a year in the prison system while he waited for another opportunity to teach high school ROTC. That opportunity came quickly and Joseph secured a position at Alice High school where he taught Junior ROTC for 8 years. Side note #1: Joseph drove 200 miles a day back-and-forth, 6 days a week. Side note #2: no radio. Joseph worked some magic and orchestrated his final ROTC assignment in 2002 when he was hired to construct the Junior ROTC program in Floresville, Texas. He taught for 8 years and retired in 2010. Joe wore the U.S. Airforce uniform for 45 total years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Vincent Alwine Sr. and Justine Selan Alwine; daughter, Tammy Joe Alwine; and brother, Charles Alwine.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Josephine Krawietz Alwine; children, Patrick Joseph (Britani/fiancé) Alwine, and Angela (Gennaro) Martinez; sister, Mary Kay (Dan) Zahurak; grandchildren, Vincent, Madeline, Kandace and Josephine Alwine, Michael, Mikaela, Zane, Sean (Kelsey) Luna; step-grandchildren, Giovanni Martinez and Maiquel Salas; and one great-grandchild, Ella Crutchfield.
A visitation was held from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa, Texas. A rosary was recited at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. also at the Church. Burial followed at the Cestohowa Cemetery with full military honors.
Rhodes Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.