Christine Josephine Miller, age 95 of Karnes City, Texas passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in her home.
She was born on January 9, 1928 in Floresville, Texas to Erwin and Annie (Schmidt) Bednarz. She spent her early years growing up in Orange Grove and Alice, Texas, graduating from William Adams High School in Alice.
Christine worked in administration for Field Drilling Company in Alice for many years before moving to Karnes City with her second husband, Cliff Miller. There they purchased land and built a home where she lived out the rest of her days. She worked in administration for the Pogue Seed Company in Kennedy, Texas until her retirement. After retirement she worked part time as a substitute teacher.
Christine loved to dance, so she and Cliff attended many local dances and musical events throughout the years, and we are fairly certain she and Cliff are once again ‘cutting a rug’ in a dance hall somewhere up in Heaven.
Christine enjoyed having many friends who she frequently visited with both in person and on the phone throughout her life. Special recognition and warm thanks goes to her wonderful friends Annie Dupnik, who preceded Christine in passing, Frances Huwe, Lynn Buthring, and her neighbors Linda and Dan Whitaker. Also, special thanks to Paula Loper, Iris Hunt, Patsy Green and Gretchen Dupnik for providing such wonderful care and companionship over the last year.
Christine loved her Lord and was a member of the Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Kennedy and enjoyed many years as an active member of the ‘Pink Ladies’ Volunteer Auxiliary at Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents, beloved sister Pauline Reiley and husband Cliff Miller.
She is survived by her daughter Linda (Sale) Omohundro; son Douglas (Debbie) White; grandchildren Erin White, Codey Elizabeth White, Tyler White and Stacey (Eric) Rhoades; great grandchildren Holden White-Farrell, Gage White-Farrell, Owen Rhoades and Tucker Rhoades; nieces Yvonne House, Paula Loper, Dolly Milleson; nephew James Milleson, as well as numerous step children, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Friday, February 3rd from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City, Texas, followed by a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery in Poth, Texas.