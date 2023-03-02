Christopher Lee Irwin; born January 12, 1995, passed from this world on February 19, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather William R. Irwin Sr., his momma Tammy Leah Short Albright and his brother Skye Liebal.
Chris leaves behind his wife Diiamond Irwin and one year old Alita Rose Irwin; his sisters Tabatha Renee Albright of Kenedy, TX, Cyrena Irwin and Dawna Irwin of Bryan, TX, Amber Albright of Kingsville, TX, Christina Albright of Michigan; his brothers Christian Crow of Norfolk, VA, and Robert Albright of Kingsville, TX; his cousins which were more his best friends and even more like siblings: Abigail Irwin, Dylan Irwin, Kieran Follansbee, Bailey Irwin, Peyton Irwin, Alanna Baros and Cassidy Alexander; 4 nieces and 1 nephew, aunts, uncles and extended family; his father Tony Albright of Kenedy, TX and his aunt and second mother Tabatha Irwin Follansbee of Cuero, TX.
Christopher was a big hearted young man who loved his family dearly. He was always willing to help others and tried to keep the people around him happy, by making jokes or just being silly. His solution to everything was to “just rub some bacon on it.” He was such an amazing character that always made sure to let his loved ones and the people he cared for know just how much they meant to him. He loved the salty water, big boats and pirate ships. He loved his beautiful wife, daughter and family.
Chris was a Kenedy graduate of the class of 2013. When he graduated he told us he was ready to go back to kindergarten and start all over. Smart guy because growing up isn’t easy; and boy did he know it. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his daughter whether they were playing on the floor, watching her favorite shows or at the park. He strives to accomplish the world and made us all so very proud. There wasn’t any day he didn’t strive to put a smile on his family’s face. Christopher will be missed by so many. His memory will continue to grow in his precious baby girl. With his family by her side to help keep his memory alive. He will forever be in our hearts and his memories will thrive as we live them every day so his baby girl will always know just how much of a loving man he truly was.