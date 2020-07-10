Clara Gonzales Duenes, of Pawnee, TX born on September 26, 1958 to Lorenzo Gonzales Jr. and Oralia Martinez Gonzales passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 61. She was retired from the Pawnee I.S.D. after 20 plus years of service. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Juan Leonel Gonzales and Leonires Gonzales. She is survived by her husband of 44 years: Pedro G. Duenes Jr. of Pawnee, TX; mother: Oralia Martinez Gonzales; daughters: Valerie Duenes Hernandez, Pawnee, TX and Veronica (Anthony) Duenes Cruz of Karnes City, TX; 6 grandchildren: Jaslyn Asevedo, Lauren Cruz, Skylar Cruz, Isabel Hernandez, Carly Madison Cardenas, and Anthony Joseph Cruz; sisters: Mary Ann Gutierrez of Kenedy, TX, Flora (Ignacio) Rodriguez of McAllen, TX, Lydia Gonzales, of Austin, TX, Rebecca (Ramiro) Tapia, of Pawnee, TX, Sara Gonzales, of San Antonio, Sylvia Gonzales of San Antonio, TX, Brothers: Lorenzo Gonzales III of Beeville, TX, Leonel (Maggie) Gonzales, of Kenedy, TX and Luis Gonzales of Kenedy, TX; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 5:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with a Rosary that was recited at 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment followed in Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Pawnee, TX. Pallbearers: Lorenzo Gonzales III, Leonel Gonzales, Luis Gonzales, Corey Gonzales, Jacob Mills, Louis Cardenas, David Duenes, Robbie Gutierrez. Honorary Pallbearers: Raul Duenes and Ramiro Tapia.
Eckols Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.