On June 8, 2021 Clarence Alfons Henke gained his angel wings at the age of 77 years. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Clarence was born on November 19, 1943 in Kenedy, Texas to Alfons Elo Henke and Mary Ella Rezloff Henke. He attended school in Fashing grades 1st to 8th, and then went on to Karnes City High School where he graduated from in 1962. He married Rhonda Aline Koenig on June 12, 1971 in Karnes City, Texas. He served in the Army Reserves for 2 ½ years and the National Guard for 3 ½ years. He worked at HR Smith Special Oil Co. for 7 years, then left to become a farmer and rancher. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards. He also loved gardening, and grew many different vegetables.
He preceded in death by his parents.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Rhoda Henke; daughters, Shannon Michelle Tamayo (Jaun), and Gwen Aline Hesseltine (Robert); grandchildren, Christian L. Tamayo, Julianna A. Tamayo, Meredith A. Hesseltine, Mollie F. Hesseltine, and Robert Hesseltine Jr.; sisters, Mary R. Geiger (Fred), Helen A. Hillert (Conrad), and Patricia M. Smith (Gene). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation took place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary was recited at 6:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Campbellton, Texas. Burial followed at the Fashing Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were, Mathew Tarrillion, Jonathan Tarrillion, Bradley Floyd, Robert Hesseltine, Christian Tamayo, and Robert Hesseltine Jr.
Honorary pallbearers were Christopher Tarrillion and Steve Geiger.
Memorials may be sent to Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 626 Market St. Pleasanton, Texas 78064, or The Fashing Cemetery Inc: 501 Jambers Ranch Rd, Whitsett, Texas 78075.