Clarice Laura Gross, age 89, of Houston, went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. She was born on January 24, 1932, in Karnes County to Manfred and Eleanora Kunkel, and spent her early years pulling cotton on their farm.
Clarice cherished her roots and her friends in Karnes County, and in her younger days, spoke fondly and often of them. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church was her home church, and she and her husband Erwin were married there in 1952. Her first job was at Speedy Peedy grocery store in Karnes City. She enjoyed being a bookkeeper in various capacities all her life, and was active for many years in her church, neighborhood and community. She and Erwin were both members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Houston, and had many dear friendships there.
Clarice was preceded in death by her parents, Manfred and Eleanora; husband, Erwin Gross and all his siblings; daughter, Linda Lee Gross; sister, Betty Griffin; and brother, Lloyd Kunkel.
She is survived by her brother Nolan (Deanie) Kunkel of Buda; children, Gary (Kathy) Gross of Seymour, Tennessee, Curtis Gross of Sugar Land, and Gayle (Ted) Emerson of Tomball. Her beloved grandchildren are Zachary (Erica) Gross of Columbus, Ohio and Laura Emerson of Houston, Texas.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Karnes City, Texas. Funeral services will be held there beginning at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Karnes City cemetery..
We have wonderful memories of Clarice deeply loving and cherishing her relationships with Jesus, her family and friends. If she met a stranger, they would not be one for long. She prayed earnestly for their needs, and will be greatly missed by all.
