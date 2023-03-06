Clifford W. Boehm

, age 70, of Karnes City passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023. He was born to Paul Boehm and Angela Szalwinski Boehm on February 2, 1953 in Karnes City, Tx.
He worked as a lab technician for Ashland Resources for many years. Clifford was also a member of the Karnes City volunteer fire department. In his spare time, he enjoyed working and learning about antique tractors. He was a member of the “Old Iron Club”.
He was preceded by his parents; and niece, Deborah Snoga.
Clifford is survived by his sister, Elizabeth (Lucian) Snoga; nephew, John (Amy) Snoga; nieces, Jackie (Ben) Pawelek, and Lisa (Wilson) Trevino; and great nieces and nephews, Amber, Lila, Braylen, and Emma.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 7th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Hobson. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. that evening. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. also at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Kenedy Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home.