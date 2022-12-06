Concepcion Cardona Gutierrez of Karnes City, Texas went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2022, at the blessed age of 92. She has reunited with her husband, Rodolfo D. Gutierrez, Sr., infant grandson (Mullins), her parents, Catarino & Maria Cardona, her siblings, brothers, Alex Cardona, Jose Cardona, Severo Cardona, Lupe Cardona, sisters, Ramona Cardona and Consuelo Gutierrez.
She is survived by all 9 of her children, Julia Gutierrez Houston (James Ronald), Rudy Gutierrez, Jr. (Helen), Angel Gutierrez (Sylvia), Esmeralda Solis (Ray), Martha Gutierrez, Lorena Castro (Johnny), Terri Gutierrez Mullins, Christie Gutierrez & Mary Burson (Wayne).
She also leaves behind 21 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Her family will soon be joined by 2 more additions to her family: a great grandchild and great-great grandchild who are on the way. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Concepcion leaves behind a legacy of the great love she had for her children and grandchildren. She was proudly grounded in her faith and extremely devout to Our Lady, prayed her rosary every night, missing weekly mass only when she was ill. She was the happiest when her family was sitting at her dining table eating her delicious food.
She was a member of the St. Cornelius Catholic Church Choir for many years and a proud and dedicated member of the Guadalupana Society. She loved to sing. She and her husband, who played the guitar beautifully, sang in the church choir for many years. They harmonized beautifully and were often asked to play at gatherings for family and friends.
Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Seraphic Sisters, nurses, CNAs, and the entire John Paul II Nursing Home staff, where their mother Concepcion spent the final 4 years of her life. The deep love, compassion, and great care they provided her is greatly appreciated. Everyone there is best described as angels doing God’s work here on earth. May she rest in eternal peace.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9th at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10th at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Interment will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.