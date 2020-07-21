BEEVILLE – Mrs. Connie R. Garza, of Beeville, formerly of Tyler, Tx., passed away on July 18, 2020. She was born on Sept. 16, 1937, to the late Pablo and Faustina (Galvan) Ramos. She married Fidencio C. Garza on Oct. 12, 1957, in Runge, Tx. She was a retired school teacher for the Tyler Independent School District.
She is preceded in death by her husband, three brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by three daughters, Elaine (Aurelio) Franco and Belinda (Jim) Huwe, both of Beeville and Darla (Brad) Frisby of Tyler, Tx; one son, Steve (Barbara) Garza of Ingleside. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Thursday, July 23, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A family eulogy will be held at 6 pm followed by the reciting of the rosary at 7 pm with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum.
Interment will be held at a later date.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.