Constance Marie “Connie” Lyssy, 81 of Falls City, Tx passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Floresville, Tx. Connie was born September 21, 1941 in Gillett, Tx to Arnold Sturm Sr. and Mary Kapitza Sturm.
Sam Lyssy, Sr and Connie were married on April 29, 1961. They were able to celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary just 3 days prior to her passing. Sam and Connie were blessed with 5 children and 13 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Connie was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Choir, the Holy Trinity Altar Society and the Catholic Daughter’s of America. Connie enjoyed being in the kitchen cooking and baking for everyone. She also loved sewing for her kids while watching her soap operas. She was a stay-at-home mom until 1982, when she began working at the Falls City School Cafeteria where she worked for 16 years. Connie, along with Sam, were avid Beavers fans and could be seen at every Falls City sporting event. Her pride for her children and grandchildren was evident as they attended every event her children and grandchildren participated in. Connie and Sam loved to dance often and when they could no longer go out dancing, they spent many evenings watching country music performances on TV. Together, Connie and Sam spent many years serving their community and church congregation. Connie’s faith was strong, and she shared that with her family. Even in her final days, as we prayed with her and played hymns for her, we could see her praying and singing along with us. She was the perfect example of a godly woman.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold Sr and Mary Sturm, her brothers Leonard Sturm and wife Kathy, George Sturm and wife Lucy, and Timmy Sturm, her sister-in-law Joy Sturm, nieces Margaret Sturm and Mary Lea Sturm Kyrish, and her grandson Ryan Kelley. Connie is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Sam Lyssy Sr., her son Sam (Kim) Lyssy Jr, her son Mike Lyssy, her daughter Lynette Lyssy, her daughter Carol (Danny) Kelley, and her daughter Angie (Darel) Moczygemba, her grandchildren, Alexander Lyssy, Alyson (Conner) Henry, Zachary Lyssy, Michael Lyssy, Joseph Lyssy, Phillip Lyssy, Lauren Kelley, Morgan Kelley, Kendall Kelley, Brittany Kelley, Kelsey Moczygemba and Brandon Moczygemba, and great-grandchildren Leland Lyssy, and twins Wyatt and Walker Henry. She is also survived by her brother Arnold (Connie) Sturm Jr., sister “Sister” Marian Sturm, sister Imelda Louise (Joe) Reeh, brother Fabian “Red” (Lauren) Sturm, brother Joe (Kathy) Sturm, brother Danny (Lynette) Sturm, brother David Sturm, sister-in-law Elsie Sturm and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Connie Lyssy would like to express sincere gratitude to the caring and compassionate staff of New Haven Memory Care of Floresville, Tx, Suncrest Hospice of San Antonio, Tx, and all of the community and family members who visited her and supported her family during this difficult time.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., with rosary at 10 a.m. in Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City, Texas. The funeral mass will follow at 10:30 a.m also in the church. Burial to follow in the Falls City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons, Michael Lyssy, Joseph Lyssy, Phillip Lyssy, Alexander Lyssy, Zachary Lyssy and Brandon Moczygemba.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament of Victoria, Texas or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home