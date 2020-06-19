Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Wayne Modlin, U.S. Navy (Ret.), 72, of Runge, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born November 6, 1947, in Scandia, Kansas, to the late Hugh Lavern and Ethel Loomis Modlin. Curtis served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years before retiring.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Carol Garst, Doug Modlin and Phyllis O’Brien.
Curtis is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marilyn Streety Modlin; son, Hugh Robert Modlin; siblings, Fred Modlin (Joyce) and Letha Garst (James); numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
On Monday, June 22, 2020, there will be a visitation from 1:00pm – 2:00pm with the service at 2:00pm, at Finch Funeral Chapel in Runge. Rev. Kevin Karnei will officiate.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel – Runge, 830-239-4862.
