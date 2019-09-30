Dale Allen Moczygemba, 46, of Karnes City, died peacefully Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in San Antonio.
Mr. Moczygemba was born Nov. 30, 1972, in Kenedy to Elfren and Linda Moczygemba. He was a 1991 graduate of Karnes City High School and graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1995. He loved to barbecue, build things, watch the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys, and play pool.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alois and Agnes Kowalik; and John and Frances Moczygemba.
Survivors include two children, Chase and Rex Moczygemba of San Antonio; his parents, Elfren and Linda Moczygemba of Karnes City; a sister, Diane (Donnie) Dziuk of Karnes City; niece, Kassidy Dziuk; nephew, Kamden Dziuk; and companion, Angelica Barrier.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Rhodes Funeral Home with at rosary recited there at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Interment will follow at the Hobson Cemetery.
