Daniel “Danny” Garza entered eternal rest on September 30, 2020, in Victoria, Texas, at the age of 59. He was born May 22, 1961, in Karnes City to the late Antonio and Juanita Torres Garza. Danny is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Erlinda Garza. He is survived by daughters, Brooke L. Garza (John Largent) and Brianna Garza (Adam Cano); grandchildren, David III, La Dawn, and Ashliyn Sanders, Avein Largent, Jaydon Urrutia, Matias Barrientez III and Carter Garza; and many cousins and friends. A visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Finch Funeral Chapel in Runge, Texas. A rosary will be recited prior to the funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Runge, Texas.
Funeral Mass
Friday, October 9, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St. Anthony’s Catholic Church
Runge, Texas
***Church requires that everyone wear a face covering.***
Father Norbert Herman will officiate the funeral Mass. Interment will follow at the Runge Latin American Cemetery in Runge, Texas. Online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.