Danna Sue Sackett Bishop, age 90, of Karnes City, Texas passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021. She was born to James Daniel Sackett and Myrtle Vera Mundy Sackett on January 28, 1931. Her mother passed right after she was born, and she was raised by her grandmother and grandfather, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Mundy.
Danna married Harold Joe Bishop on February 10, 1951, in Pampa, Texas. Throughout her life, she was a devoted Christian and led by her faith. She truly loved her family, as well as, her plants, needle point and her faithful and loving dog CJ. Not only did she raise her four children, later in life, she and her husband raised five of their grandchildren.
She traveled throughout the United States accompanying her husband during his military career. Once retiring from the military, he went into education. Again she accompanied him to different cities and states until they moved to Corpus Christi, Texas in 1975. There, he was a principal and assistant superintendent before retiring again. They resided there until after her husband’s passing (2001). In 2010, she moved to Karnes City, Texas where she remained until her passing.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Joe Bishop; all her 10 siblings; son-in-law, David Andrae;and daughter-in-law, Kay Bishop.
Danna is survived by her children, Karen Sue Andrae of Frost, Tx, Harold Joe Bishop Jr. (Janet) of Karnes City, Tx, Patricia Kathleen Eckhoff of Bryan, Tx and Pamela Diane Grismere (Brent) of Bay City, Tx; 18 grand children and 30 plus great- grandchildren.
Services and burial will be held November 10th at 2:30 pm at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her late husband.
