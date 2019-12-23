Darla Mae Chandler, 60, of Hobson died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Mrs. Chandler was born Sept. 20, 1959, in Cortez, Colorado. to Nathan and Bonnie (Johnston) Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jane and Sharon; brothers, Jerry Robinson, Larry Robinson; and mother-in-law, Lorraine Chandler.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Chandler of Hobson; sons, Justin (Tiffany) Chandler of San Diego, California, and Gared Chandler of East Bernard; a daughter, Vannessa Chandler of Floresville; sister, Debbie (Michael) Atkinson of Falls City; brother, Kenneth Robinson of Colorado; grandchildren, Kylee and Jaelyn; and numerous other family and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 27, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel with a rosary recited at 7:30 that evening.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Andrew Waszczenk officiating. Interment will follow in Hobson cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steven Stolle, John Kroll, Greg Kroll, Kelly Kotzur, Josh Polasek and Wayne Hierlolzer.
Honorary pallbearers will be all of her nephews.
