Darlene Hoffman Rhodes, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Rockport, TX after a long courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, March 16, 2023. She was born to Werner Hoffman and Evelyn Hoffman on November 13, 1943 in Kenedy, TX. She married W. Clyde ‘Dusty’ Rhodes III on January 9, 1970. Darlene grew up in Karnes City, TX and attended Karnes City High School; graduating in 1962.
Darlene worked at Karnes City ISD as a Teacher’s Aide and at the Karnes County National Bank.
She then joined her husband working at Rhodes Funeral Home. When her son Lance began working at the funeral home, she set out on a new adventure. She obtained her Floral License and opened Flowers by Darlene. She owned and operated it for twelve years.
Darlene was a member of the Young Progressives of Karnes City and a member of a Bunco Club with her many close friends in Karnes City.
After she and Dusty retired, they moved to Rockport where she lived the remaining 16 years of her life traveling, making friends, working part time at a downtown boutique, and enjoying a blessed life with her husband, sister, sister-n-law, and friends.
Darlene was a loving and devoted grandmother to her three grandchildren. She loved going to their sporting events and school activities.
She is survived by her two children Lance Rhodes and his wife LaRue of Karnes City and Krista Wegener and her husband Jason ‘Jay’ of McAllen, TX; her grandchildren, Hannah Rhodes, Connor Wegener, and Carson Wegener; her sister Diane Terp and husband Bryan of Seguin, her sisters-in law, Diane Seaman and her husband Dave and Dawn Rhodes. She is also survived by her aunt Betty ’Needy’ Benham and her nieces and nephew; Cara, Jennifer, Aimee, Joseph and Katherine.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her father-in-law, her two mothers-in law, and her brother-in-law (Jimmy Smith)
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockport at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held, Friday, March 24, 2023 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A graveside service will be held following the visitation at 11:45 a.m. at the Karnes City Cemetery.
The family respectfully requests that memorials be made to The American Cancer Society.
The family would like to thank Visiting Angels and Harbor Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Darlene.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, Karnes City, Texas.