David L. Syring, born September 2, 1948, to Raymond and Louella Syring at Kenedy Hospital, died on October 25, 2020, at the age of 72. At the time of his death David resided at The Smith House of LiveOak Living Community in San Marcos, Texas. David graduated from Kenedy High School. He served as a computer specialist in the Navy during the Vietnam War. After receiving a medical discharge David returned to Kenedy. He was well known by others for his giftedness and multitude of skills. He could seem to fix or build anything he set his mind to. He loved music and old Westerns. In 1991, David suffered an accident at work that left him severely head-injured. For the past many years he has resided at LiveOak, and the family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to them for their excellent care and kindness. David was preceded in death by his father, Raymond, and his little brother Johnnie, who died at age 7. He is survived by his mother, Louella Syring; his bother, Robert Syring and family; sister, Lynn Jackson and family; son, John Syring; daughter, Laura Green; and five grandchildren, Erek, Jacob, Jack, Mara and Ella.
