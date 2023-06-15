David Matthew Gonzales, age 19, of Runge, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023.
David was born August 29, 2003, to David and Erma Gonzales of Runge.
David Matthew was a young, hardworking gentleman who enjoyed riding around with friends, joking around and making everyone laugh. Matthew always had a smile on his face. You could never tell if he was mad or upset unless it was towards his sisters.
David enjoyed working on his truck, riding his go cart, and hunting hogs in shorts and crocs. He also loved fishing. Matthew lived his life to the fullest. He also enjoyed spending time with his fiancé, Zoey. David will truly be missed by many friends and family.
David is survived by his parents, David and Erma Gonzales, his sisters, Kaitlyn, Kristiana and Kiana and his nephew Lucas, all from Runge. He is also survived by his fiancé, Zoey Aguilar of Pettus.
David is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Rosa Gutierrez and his paternal grandfather, Manuel Gonzales, Sr
A visitation will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Runge on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
A funeral will take place in Runge at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Runge Latin Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Robert Gonzales, Raul Gonzales, Patrick Gonzales, Richard Ramirez, Preston Brynelsen, Severo Salas, Troy Reynolds, Mario Rodriguez, Larry Williams, Israel Torres Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are his sisters, Kiana, Kristiana, Kaitlyn and his nephew, Lucas.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home