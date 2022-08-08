David Ross Giesalhart, age 62 of Floresville, passed away on August 3, 2022. David was born on October 29, 1959 in Wharton, Texas to Daniel and JoAnn Schunka Giesalhart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Daniel and JoAnn Giesalhart and brother; Allan Ray Giesalhart.
David is survived by his loving wife of 18 years; Shelly Giesalhart, daughter, Gillian “Gigi” Giesalhart; siblings, Brenda Moczygemba and husband Emerick, Gay Drzymala and husband Raymond, Jeannette Schraub and husband Mike, Terry Giesalhart, Denise Ximenez and husband Steve, and Chris Svoboda.
A visitation was held Monday, August 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Vinyard Funeral Home Chapel, in Floresville. A funeral service immediately followed at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.