Debra Ann (Skidmore) Pabst was welcomed into eternal life by her loving God on Friday, October 8, 2021. She passed away at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center in Seguin at the age of 64.
Debra, the daughter of Robert Lee Skidmore, Sr. and Bonnie Lee (Murphy) Skidmore, was born March 4, 1957 in Dilley, Texas and married the love of her life, Karl D. Pabst, on August 3, 2006 in Devine, Texas. The couple made their home in Odessa, Devine and Floresville. She was actively involved with Resurrection Ministries Church and devoted her life faithfully serving her Lord. She enjoyed traveling in the ministry, gardening and being a blessing to others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bonnie and Robert Lee Skidmore, Sr.; and grandparents, Owen and Julia Winslow and William and Beatrice Lynd.
Survivors include her husband of 15 years, Karl D. Pabst of Floresville; a son, Matthew Edward (LuAnne) Golden of Kenedy; a daughter, Lee Ann (Tommy) Lopez of Pawnee; three stepchildren, Abilene R. (Mackey) Stains of Margarettsville, North Carolina, Bobbi J. (Brian) Manchester of Odessa and Karl D. Pabst, Jr. of Camp Pendleton, California; five granddaughters, Snowstorm M. Segal, Brittany Leann Bell, Destiny M. Willyard, September D. Willyard and Macy Naomi Stains; and two brothers, Robert Lee Skidmore, Jr. of Port Mansfield and James Owen (Debbie) Skidmore of George West.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 14, and Friday, October 15, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 16, at New Life Church in Beeville with Dr. Karl D. Pabst, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Karl D. Pabst Jr., Brian Manchester, Billy Koonce, James O. Skidmore, Wesley Skidmore, Wade Skidmore and Cody Skidmore.