Delia Duenes, age 85, of Karnes City, Texas, passed away on Thursday April 8, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. Delia was born in Westhoff, Texas, to Francisco Villanueva and Jesusa Arriola Villanueva on July 21,1935.
Delia grew up in Westhoff, Texas, and later moved with her family to Pawnee, Texas, where she met the man who would later become her husband, Gregorio Duenes Sr. They were married on Sept. 21, 1951.
Delia was a hard worker who helped her husband work the fields as a migrant worker but still managed to find time for her children. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She always looked forward towards the holidays, because she knew all her children and grandchildren would be coming over.
At the age of 40 Delia came to know Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a small church in Karnes City, Texas, “Mision Elim Pentecostes”. She later professed her faith in God by being baptized in the waters. She was active in the Women’s Ministry at Elim Pentecostal Church for several years. Through the years her faith in God stayed strong and kept her going through the many hardships and illnesses up until the day her Lord called her home.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Juanita Galvan, Minerva Garcia, Pablo Villanueva Sr. and 2 granddaughters.
Left to cherish her memories is her husband of 69 years, Gregorio Duenes Sr.; children, Gloria Adkinson, Janie Godina (Rick), Maria Alicia Longoria, Eva Leal (Frank Jr.), Delia Villarreal (Seferino II), Yolanda Duenes (Molly), Virginia Duenes, Mary Ann Stone (Jeff), Gregorio Duenes Jr. (Julia), Rita Dunn (Ted), Sandra Morin (Agapito), Robert Duenes Sr. (Grace); brother, Adan Villanueva; sisters, Maria Gonzalez, Rosana Madrigal, Jovita Villanueva, Lupita Alvarado, Ramona Pollack. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will begin at 10:00am Thursday, April 15th, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City followed by a Christian service at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Pawnee Cemetery in Pawnee, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Seferino Villarreal III, John Nunez Jr., Frank Leal II, Christopher Duenes, Nickie Pompa, Robert Duenes Jr., Michael Villarreal, Jeremy Villarreal. Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Leal, Jay Villarreal, Riley Duenes.
