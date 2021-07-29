Demencia B. Molina, 94, of Runge, passed away, July 21, 2021. She was born October 31, 1926, in Runge, TX, to the late Clemencia and Juan Bryan Sr.
Demencia’s first priority was always her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic who prayed her rosary every morning and evening.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rosendo Molina; son, Roger Molina; grandson, Nathan James Baker; sisters, Josie Valdez, Estopia Perez (twin sister), Paula Rios, Dominga Rios, Manuella Figurora; brothers, Juan Bryan Jr, and Antonio Sanchez.
Demencia is survived by her daughters, Irenia Molina, Soila (James) Baker of Round Rock, Dubelsa (Danny) Serrano of Victoria; son, Robert (Shari) Molina of Runge; brothers, Delfino (Nora) Bryan of Round Rock, Enedino Bryan of Runge; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was 5-8pm with a rosary service at 7pm, Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Finch Funeral Chapel-Runge. Funeral Mass was 10am, Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Runge with Father Norbert Herman officiating. Interment followed at Runge Latin American Cemetery.
Pallbearers were James Baker, Danny Serrano, Robert Molina, Joey Perez, Derrell Serrano, and Rob Molina.
