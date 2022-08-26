Denton Ray “Buddy” Koehler, age 89 of Runge, Texas, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born to Paul Koehler and Hilda Jochen Koehler on November 5, 1932 in Runge, Texas on his family’s farm.
Buddy married Mary Ann Kirchoff on November 8, 1953. He was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War and served 2 years of active duty. He then retired from Western Electric as an electrician after 30 years. He was baptized and married in The St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge where he was an active member. He loved gardening, canning, fishing and spending time at the family farm where he resided.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Leatrice Hudson, and his wife of 63 years.
He is survived by his children, son Terry L. Koehler, daughter Dianna Hughes, and son Jeff Koehler, wife Judy. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Chapel in Runge, Texas. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge, Texas. Burial will follow at the Nordheim Cemetery. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.