Diane Lynn Small-Puente, 52, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at her home in Canyon Lake.
Mrs. Puente was born Feb. 2, 1967, in Flint, Michigan to Bertis J. and Gloria J. (Randolph) Small.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bertis Michael Small.
Survivors include her husband, Rick A. Puente; children, Joshua Adame, Madison “Maddy” Puente, and Kaylee Puente; sister, Sharon (Michael) Branham; in-laws, Gilbert V. (Gloria H.) Puente; and numerous other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home with a funeral service conducted there at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Jeremy Roy officiating.
An online guestbook is available at doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, Canyon Lake.
