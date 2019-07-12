Dolly Kowalik Street, 85, of Kenedy, passed away on July 7, 2019.
She was born at the family home in Hobson, on July 11, 1934, to the late Lucy Bordovsky Kowalik and the late E.V. Kowalik. She was the eldest of their seven children. On July 13, 1934, she was baptized at St. Boniface Church in Hobson, and christened Agnes Lucy. A cousin called her “Dolly”, and that was her preferred name throughout her life. A 1955 graduate of Incarnate Word College, she was an educator for 46 years. She began her career at Northeast High School in San Antonio in January 1955. She also taught in Kenedy and Refugio, South Miami, Naranja, and Homestead, FL, and Grand Forks, ND. Her last 32 years as an educator were spent as a teacher of special needs students at Kenedy Elementary School.
She and George Street were married on February 18, 1961 in Kenedy. He passed away October 25, 2005.
She was also preceded in death by brothers Robert and Tommy.
She is survived by her daughters Sheri (Jamie) Rhodes and Teri McLucas of Austin; grandchildren Dusty and Susan Rhodes, and Christian McLucas of Austin; sisters Sarah Buehring of Hobson, Rosemary (Clyde) Burkett of Hobson, and Julia (Ralph) Donaho of Riviera; brother George (Betty) Kowalik of Panna Maria; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her canine companion Peaches.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m. at Eckols Funeral Home in Kenedy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Karnes County Humane Organization.
