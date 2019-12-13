Donna Rae Jackson, 64, of Cuero, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Mrs. Jackson was born Aug. 8, 1955 in Lincoln, Illinois, to Ray Pharis of Texas and Katherine Cowan Ybarra of Arizona. She enjoyed playing scrabble, marbles and dominos, square dancing and Elvis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine Ybarra, and Ray Pharis; stepmom, Patricia Pharis; husband, James Pizzaro; sister, Debra Young; brother, Darin Pharis and brother-in-law, Rob Young.
Survivors include a daughter, Wendy (Michael) Barbontin of Cuero; a son, Craig (Carol) Jackson of New Braunfels; sister, Dennise (Allen) Hons of Kenedy; brothers, Douglas Pharis of Phoenix, Arizona, and Joe (Susan) Pharis of Mansfield; sister-in-law, Loretta Pharis; grandchildren, Dylan Kulik, Cameron Kulik, Michael Barbontin Jr., Mitchell Barbontin, Michelle Barbontin, Raven Jackson, Megan Jackson, Caleb Jackson, Caitlyn Alvarez, Ethan Alvarez; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harbor Hospice, Victoria.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.