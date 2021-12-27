Donnie Jo Venable passed away after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer on December 25, 2021, at the age of 81. Donnie was born on September 20, 1940, in Aberdeen, SD, to Jeanne Sanderson and N. Don Venable.
He attended school in both Glendive and Miles City, MT, graduating from CCDHS in 1959. He then served in the U.S .Army. While stationed in Germany, he used his artistic talent to draw maps for the military. After returning from war, his plans were to go into the livestock business with his granddad, JM Venable. However, the untimely death of his granddad caused plans to change. Instead, he became a truck driver.
While he worked with many colleagues throughout his career in trucking, he said he learned all of what he knew about driving trucks from Ray Palmer. After many years in the business, he finished his career as an owner and operator leased to Corcoran Trucking in Billings, MT.
Throughout the years, Donnie drove beautiful, custom-built semis often painted or accented with varying shades of pink, purple or burgundy. Though he spent most of his time on the road, when Donnie was in Billings, you could find him in one of only a handful of places. If you knew where to look, you could count on finding him there. That was the thing about Donnie: not only was he a man of routine, he did what he enjoyed and he spent time with the people and horses he loved.
Donnie’s passion for horses began at a young age. To him, there was no better sport than thoroughbred horse racing. He ran horses in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota, Arizona and Canada. While we don’t know if he had a favorite horse, odds are he’d name Pete, Silvertail Road, Road Wager, Crispy Noodle or Candy for the Chicks as his top picks. The highlights of his time in horse racing were winning races in his hometown of Miles City and being the leading owner at Yellowstone Downs in 2005 with his daughter, Corina.
Donnie also loved Boise State and Montana Grizzly football, Texas A&M, the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale and Charles M. Russell artwork. Anyone who spent more than a few minutes with Donnie quickly learned that he also enjoyed telling stories and jokes. This was his way of passing on his wisdom. The love he had for his granddad and the stories he told of him are forever etched into our hearts. We’ll also remember stories of him trying his hand as a rodeo cowboy, working for Benny Binion at the Horseshoe Club in Las Vegas and later hauling his cattle, and his friendships from his time doing construction with Sherrodd, Inc.
He called Montana home most of his life, but later relocated to South Texas to spend his final years with his loved ones including his daughter, Corina (Brandon); his grandchildren, Jessie (Brad), Kyler, Maci and Wyatt; his great-granddaughters, Emma and Ella and Lola, for whom his love stood the test of time.
Donnie was fortunate to have many lifelong friendships with people he considered family. He wished to express gratitude to his special friend, Mollie. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; three brothers; and many cherished friends.
On behalf of Donnie and his family, thank you to Brooke, John and the staff of Bluebonnet Nursing and Rehabilitation in Karnes City, TX, for their kindness and loving care.