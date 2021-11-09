Dora Gutierrez Rocha, age 62, of Karnes City passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital. She was born in Karnes City to Manuel Gutierrez and Rosita Garcia Gutierrez on June 29, 1959.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Enrique Gutierrez; sister, Daisy Gutierrez; and nephews, Angel Gutierrez and Johnathan Gutierrez.
Dora is survived by her children, Jennifer Morin Torres and Shawn Morin; brothers, Louis and Mario Gutierrez; sisters, Dianne Wozniak, Dalia Maria Gutierrez, and Dolores Gutierrez; grandchildren, JaeLynn Reyna Barrientez, Raegan Adora Reyna, Imigene Mia Morin, Natallia Mariah Morin, Keagan Journee Morin, and LillyAnn Grayce Morin; and one great-grandchild, Brandi Lynn Barrientez.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A prayer service will begin at 7:00 p.m. that evening in the chapel. The funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, also at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel. Private family burial services will be held.
Rhodes Funeral Home