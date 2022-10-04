Dorcille Mae “Baba” Pieprzyca, 77, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2022 in Pinellas Park, Florida. She was born June 9, 1945, in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Walter Pieprzyca and the late Florence Yosko Pieprzyca Manka. Her stepfather Frank Manka, sister Delores Pieprzyca Moore, and brother-in-law R. Allan Spencer also predeceased her.
Baba loved everybody without prejudice. Although she faced many physical, mental and developmental challenges, she approached life with child-like joy and zeal. She enjoyed bowling, arts and crafts, bingo, 50’s music, and classic movies. She loved all animals, especially dogs and cats, and she enjoyed visiting the zoo.
Baba is lovingly remembered by her half-brother Tim (Brandon) Manka-Clemons, step brothers Armand (Pam) Manka and Michael (Adelene) Manka, brother-in-law Kent Moore, aunt Caryl Mauer Yosko, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Rosary will be held Friday, October 7th at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. and interment will be in the Panna Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home