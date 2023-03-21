Dorothy Ann Crabtree of Karnes City, Texas passed away on March 18, 2023 at the age of 86. She was born December 21, 1936 in Morris, Oklahoma to William Paschal and Jessie Mae Fuller.
She grew up in Corpus Christi and went to Roy Miller High School where she met Joseph Frank Crabtree. She raised her family in Houston before moving to Karnes City where she enjoyed ranching, trail riding, raising horses, dancing, and drinking wine. She lived an exciting life while brightening the lives of everyone around her.
Dorothy is survived by Joseph Frank Crabtree, her sons David Crabtree, Troy Crabtree, Billy Crabtree and wife Heather Crabtree-McMinn, grandchildren Shasta Crabtree, Joseph James “Jay” Crabtree and wife Crystal Crabtree, Stephanie Crabtree-Porteous and husband Randy Porteous, Cameo Crabtree, step grandchildren Addison McMinn, Matighan McMinn, great grandson Joseph Laurence “Joey” Crabtree and many others.
She will join her father William Paschal, mother Jessie Mae Fuller, sister Wanda Paschal, eldest son Joseph Patrick “Joe Pat” Crabtree, and her beloved horse BankerBobs Folly “Bobbie” at the pearly gates of heaven.
Visitation will be at Rhodes Funeral Home Friday March 24th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.