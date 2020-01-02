Dorothy Jendrush Olinick, 89, of Cestohowa, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Mrs. Olinick was born on Oct. 31, 1931, to Joe and Theresa Jendrush. She had a green thumb and enjoyed painting, quilting, gardening and landscaping.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Kathleen; and a brother, Albert Jendrush.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Frank Olinick; children Lydia (Harry) Ramirez, Barbara Decker, Howard (Linda) Olinick and Warren Olinick; sisters, Annie Wynn and Harriet Herbert; grandchildren, Audrey Neill, Nathan Ramirez, Eric Decker, Bradley Olinick, Jenna Moore and Madison Olinick; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, at 8:30 a.m. at the Nativity of the B.V.M. Catholic Church in Cestohowa.
A rosary will be recited there at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral Mass celebrated at 10 o’clock. Burial will follow at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
